Indore Weather Updates: Icy Winds Force People To Remain Under Wraps | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With icy winds reeling the city, cold conditions intensified on Saturday as the day temperature fell by four degrees Celsius below normal and one degree Celsius less than the temperature recorded on Friday. However, the night temperature remained stuck on 12 degrees Celsius but the weatherman said that it will drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the next two days. The drop in temperature and cold winds forced people to remain under wraps.

With a drop in temperature, it is for the first time this season when citizens felt the nip in the air. The citizens woke up to a chilly morning with haze as visibility dropped to 3,000 metres on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department said that weather conditions would remain the same for a couple of days and it would drop further after a couple of days.

‘Condition would remain the same for a couple of days and the temperature may drop further as the western disturbance would cause snowfall in the northern parts of the country,’ the weatherman said. They added that the weather in the state is dry and the humidity level may remain high due to which chances of fog and mist are high. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent while in the evening it logged in around 57 per cent.