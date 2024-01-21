41st IDA MP State Dental Conference Increase Tax On Tobacco Products To Put A Check On Oral Cancer Cases: Experts | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over increasing cases of oral cancer due to the consumption of tobacco in the state, the Indian Dental Association has requested urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to increase the tax on tobacco and its products. “The Tobacco Control Act should be strictly followed, which will improve the health condition of the people and the money spent by the government on the treatment of tobacco-related diseases can be utilised well in other public welfare works,” state president of Indian Dental Association Dr Manish Verma said.

Addressing the 41st IDA MP State Dental Conference, Dr Verma said that with Indian Dental Association and Commonwealth Dental Association they have started a special campaign for pregnant ladies. Pregnant women often fear miscarriage due to gum problems. “We have been working for the last one year to bring awareness about the same,” he said. Conference secretary Dr Suparna Ganguly said that a workshop was held during the conference related to crowns and root canal treatment of children. Dr Palash Dixit was honoured with Life Time Achievement Award for his invaluable contribution to the field of dentistry. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and MLA Malini Gaur were the guests of the conference.

About 50- 60% children suffer from dental cavity

Dr Milind Shah said that 50 to 60 per cent of children in India have some kind of dental cavity. “Poor eating habit is the major reason for dental cavity in children. Most of the parents feed their children by showing cartoons on mobile or TV to feed them quickly. Due to this the child's entire attention is on the screen and he does not chew properly or keeps the food in his mouth. Because of this, dental problems are increasing in children at a very young age,” he said.