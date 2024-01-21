 41st IDA MP State Dental Conference Increase Tax On Tobacco Products To Put A Check On Oral Cancer Cases: Experts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore41st IDA MP State Dental Conference Increase Tax On Tobacco Products To Put A Check On Oral Cancer Cases: Experts

41st IDA MP State Dental Conference Increase Tax On Tobacco Products To Put A Check On Oral Cancer Cases: Experts

Addressing the 41st IDA MP State Dental Conference, Dr Verma said that with Indian Dental Association and Commonwealth Dental Association they have started a special campaign for pregnant ladies.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 07:49 AM IST
article-image
41st IDA MP State Dental Conference Increase Tax On Tobacco Products To Put A Check On Oral Cancer Cases: Experts | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over increasing cases of oral cancer due to the consumption of tobacco in the state, the Indian Dental Association has requested urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to increase the tax on tobacco and its products. “The Tobacco Control Act should be strictly followed, which will improve the health condition of the people and the money spent by the government on the treatment of tobacco-related diseases can be utilised well in other public welfare works,” state president of Indian Dental Association Dr Manish Verma said.

Addressing the 41st IDA MP State Dental Conference, Dr Verma said that with Indian Dental Association and Commonwealth Dental Association they have started a special campaign for pregnant ladies. Pregnant women often fear miscarriage due to gum problems. “We have been working for the last one year to bring awareness about the same,” he said. Conference secretary Dr Suparna Ganguly said that a workshop was held during the conference related to crowns and root canal treatment of children. Dr Palash Dixit was honoured with Life Time Achievement Award for his invaluable contribution to the field of dentistry. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and MLA Malini Gaur were the guests of the conference.

About 50- 60% children suffer from dental cavity

Dr Milind Shah said that 50 to 60 per cent of children in India have some kind of dental cavity. “Poor eating habit is the major reason for dental cavity in children. Most of the parents feed their children by showing cartoons on mobile or TV to feed them quickly. Due to this the child's entire attention is on the screen and he does not chew properly or keeps the food in his mouth. Because of this, dental problems are increasing in children at a very young age,” he said.

Read Also
MP: When Mughal Emperor Akbar Got Ramayana Translated Into Arabic; Know More About The 468-yr-old...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man Duped Of Rs 6L On Pretext Of Alloting Tender

Indore: Man Duped Of Rs 6L On Pretext Of Alloting Tender

Indore: Thieves Decamp With Temple Cash

Indore: Thieves Decamp With Temple Cash

Flyover Girder Launch In Indore: Pujan, Inspection Held

Flyover Girder Launch In Indore: Pujan, Inspection Held

Indore: Three World Records Set In Painting  Exhibition Based On Life Of Shri Ram

Indore: Three World Records Set In Painting  Exhibition Based On Life Of Shri Ram

Prabodhan: A Leadership Conclave by IIM Indore's EPGP Batch 2023-24

Prabodhan: A Leadership Conclave by IIM Indore's EPGP Batch 2023-24