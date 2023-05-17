Indore Weather Update: Rising humidity irks people, intermittent showers pull down temperature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The clouds and wind, which provided relief from rising temperature in day, turned the night hot and humid.

The rising humidity had made the night unbearable for the denizens, and the cloud cover on Tuesday morning could not bring relief for the citizens as they had to battle with sweat.

However, many parts of the city received intermittent showers on Tuesday noon which pulled the day temperature down but failed in providing relief from the rising humidity.

Due to the changing weather conditions, the day temperature has dropped by four degrees Celsius in last four days and even dropped by three degrees Celsius below normal.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the cloud cover will continue to hover in the city skies but will not bring any change in the uncertain weather conditions.

The weatherman said that a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan led to moisture incursion in the state thus resulting formation of clouds.

“The cyclonic circulation over south Haryana and neighborhood persists along with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 17,” officials of Regional Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal. Humidity in the morning was 70 per cent on Tuesday morning and it was 23 per cent in the evening.