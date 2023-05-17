Indore: Divyang gets electric vehicle cum wheelchair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The jansunvai held at collector’s office on Tuesday once again proved to be a boon for an unemployed divyang youth.

The divyang, Pawan Salwi, from Pardeshipura, got an electric vehicle cum wheelchair worth Rs 1.25 lakh at the jansunvai. It works as a wheelchair at home and as an electric vehicle when taken outside after installing some equipment in it. It runs for 50 to 60 kilometres on a single charge per day. Pawan was very happy to get this vehicle. He said that I met the collector Ilayaraja T about one and a half months ago and told him that he was disabled and unemployed mainly because he was unable to commute. He told the collector that if he got a vehicle then he would be able to get a job and earn a living.

The collector had listened to Pawan’s problem and had assured him that he would find a solution. He had instructed additional collector Abhay Bedekar to solve the problem. Abhay Bedekar discussed the issue with Anil Bhandari of the ‘Sahayta’ organisation. Bhandari said a state-of-the-art wheelchair cum vehicle could be given to Pawan, and on Tuesday, with funding from a donor the vehicle was given to Pawan. Collector Ilaiyaraaja T handed over the keys to Pawan.

Similarly, a girl child living in Banganga area also came to the jansunvai today. She said that she has a kidney ailment and she needs Rs 60,000 for tests. She had arranged for Rs 30,000, but she could not afford the remaining amount as she was poor. The collector directed that Rs 30,000 be paid to her through the Red Cross.

Similarly, another woman was given immediate help of Rs 3,000 for her treatment from the Red Cross. Instructions were given to the concerned authorities to get the woman an e- rickshaw under the self-employment scheme for the livelihood of the family.