Indore Weather Update: North-Easterly Winds, Clouds Pull Down Day Temperature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans continued to witness overcast weather conditions for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and the change in wind pattern has pulled down the day temperature by six degrees Celsius in 24 hours.

The north-easterly winds forced the citizens to keep themselves under wraps as many of them remained confined indoors to save themselves from braving the cold winds.

The cloud cover meant that the citizens could barely see the sun throughout the day, and it also decreased the difference between the day and night temperatures to just two degrees Celsius.

The weatherman forecast that the sky would start getting clear from Thursday and the night temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius after two days.

“The day and night temperature will start decreasing after two days. With this, the morning will also turn hazy while the day would remain sunny,” the weatherman said.

Meanwhile, the frequent change in wind patterns is affecting the city’s weather and has left the citizens confused whether to wear warm clothes or not.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius which was six degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

Weather in December

Indore begins to experience winter in the month of December. This is the year's driest month. The sky is mostly clear and sunny. The days are relatively warm but pleasant and extremely significant rainfall has been recorded in some years. There is mist/haze in the early morning almost every day leading to poor visibility. Indore also experiences fog. The month of December is connected with Western Disturbances, which are low-pressure systems that move from west to east across the country's northern regions. Indore has winter showers with significant cloudiness at times. When these Western Disturbances pass, dry cold air from the Northern latitudes enters, resulting in a cold wave.

1. The maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 31. 2015.

2. The minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 27, 1936.

3. The highest monthly rainfall of 108.5 mm was recorded in 1967

4. The heaviest rainfall in 24 hours was 53 mm on December 17, 2009.