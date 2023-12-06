Indore: PSC Girder Launch Begins At Khajrana Square Flyover

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Launching of pre-segment cast (PSC) girder on the pillars of the flyover on the power house side has begun from Monday at the six-lane flyover which is under construction at Ring Road Khajrana Square.

The girder is being placed on the capping of the pillar with the help of two huge cranes. The first girder was laid on Sunday, while the second girder was laid on Monday. Launching of all PSC girders will be done one by one.

Nine pillars have been ready for the flyover at Khajrana Square. The girder will be placed in between. After this, the segments will be placed. After completion of capping work of the pillar, placing work of PSC segment will begin.

A three-lane flyover each is being prepared in two parts at Khajrana intersection. The work on the power house side has been completed. Whereas work on the green belt towards Khajrana though began late, has now gained momentum, the officials said.

The 45-metre long steel girder will be installed on the square. The team of engineers is busy assembling the steel girder. The girder will be connected with about fifteen thousand nuts and bolts, the officials added.

Along with placing the girder on the pillars, the work of making reinforced earth wall (REW) has also begun. After installing the cement-concrete panels, a cement-concrete base will be prepared so that the movement of vehicles can be conducted easily.