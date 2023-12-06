Bhopal: Civic Bodies To Ply EVs For Garbage Collection

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s civic bodies have been told to use electric vehicles for garbage collection in their areas. A circular has been issued to all commissioners of municipal corporations and heads of other civic bodies to use electric vehicles for garbage collection.

Principal secretary, UAD, Neeraj Mandloi said, “All the civic bodies will have electric vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection.”

After Air Quality Index (AQI), which has become a major issue in state, urban development and housing department has taken a major initiative to check vehicular pollution.

At present, the state’s 413 civic bodies use diesel, CNG-run vehicles for garbage collection. Now, these vehicles will either be converted into EVs or civic bodies will purchase them. This will not only reduce air pollution but will also reduce excessive expenditure on fuel. In the process, it will reduce greenhouse gas emission as well.

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “BMC will purchase electric and CNG vehicles for garbage collection. We will not go for conversion of vehicles into EVs. We will purchase EVs for garbage collection. At present, BMC uses 100 CNG-run vehicles for garbage collection. BMC is taking all preventive measures to control pollution in Bhopal.”