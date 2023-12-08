Indore Weather Update: NE Wind Keeps City Cool, Fog Envelops Morning

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): North-easterly winds continued to reel the city on Thursday keeping Indoreans wrapped under warm clothes. The cold winds also kept the day temperature five degrees Celsius below normal but the cloud cover on Wednesday night kept the minimum temperature from falling.

According to regional meteorological department officials, the drop in temperature is due to the cold winds and similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days.

The city morning remained cloudy and the lowest visibility was recorded 1000 meters between 6 am and 7 am.

“The day temperature will remain below normal and the night temperature will also drop to normal after the clouds get clear. City witnessed a sunny day but the night and morning remained cloudy due to which the temperature remained five degrees Celsius above normal,” Met officials said.

They added that as the effect of the western disturbance has waned and there is not much effect of the cyclonic storm Michaung on the western part of the state, the winds started blowing from the north-eastern part of the country.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India on December 11. The temperature will fluctuate with its effect and again will drop in the middle of the month.

Humidity remained high at 96 per cent in the morning and it dropped to 84 per cent in the evening. Winds were blowing at the speed of 21 kmph.

Max – 23.6 degrees Celsius (Five degrees below normal)

Min - 16.5 degrees Celsius (Five degrees above normal)