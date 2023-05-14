Indore Weather Update: Day temp reaches 42.7 degrees Celsius mark, to rise further

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With each passing day, the summer is reaching its peak and temperature is breaking all its previous records of the season, this year. The swiftly rising temperature crossed the 42 degrees Celsius mark for the first time in the season, making it the hottest day of the season.

The regional meteorological department officials forecast no relief for the denizens for a couple of days and said that the temperature is likely to cross the 43 degrees Celsius mark as the temperature would increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the state.

The hot winds blowing at speeds of 6-8 kmph made it hard for the denizens to move out of the houses throughout the day. Citizens struggled to stay cool as the mercury rose above the 42 degrees Celsius mark and the rising temperature coupled with hot winds gave the feeling that one was in a furnace. To add to the woes of residents, night weather too became unbearable as the temperature crossed 24

degrees Celsius.

“There is no chance of relief as the temperature for a couple of days and it will rise till May 15. Some of the districts except Indore are facing heat wave conditions and there are chances that Indore too will witness the heat waves in two days,” senior scientists, India Meteorological Department, Bhopal Dr Ved

Prakash Singh said.

The officials also forecast that the temperature would decrease only after May 15 due to the western disturbance which will affect the northern part of the country while a cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan will cause drizzling in the northern part of the state.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 42.7 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius which was at the normal.

Meanwhile, doctors issued an alert over water-borne diseases and said that children and pregnant women should take special care and keep themselves hydrated.