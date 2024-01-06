Indore Weather Update: Cold Conditions Intensify, Day Temp Drops To 18.3 Degrees Celsius

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no respite from the cold winds as the city witnessed a further drop in day temperature for the second consecutive day. Moreover, the city witnessed haze conditions throughout the day preceded by a foggy morning on Friday.

If the weatherman is to be believed, the same conditions will remain in the city for two more days. The minimum visibility on Friday morning was 800 metres and it was 1,500 metres at 5.30 pm in the evening.

The day temperature remained seven degrees below the normal but the night temperature remained five degrees Celsius above normal.

“Conditions will remain the same due to the back-to-back western disturbances affecting the northern part of the country. The day temperature will remain below normal and the nights will remain hotter due to the cloud cover and it will drop only after the clouds get clear,” met officials said.

The meteorologists added that the state would continue to witness shallow to dense fog conditions but rainfall activities will vary.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India on January 8. The temperature will fluctuate due to its effect and will again drop again from January 10.

Citizens reeled under cold winds as the winds came in with speeds ranging between 12 and 15 km per hour. Due to chilly winds, people remained confined to their homes and offices throughout the day.

Meanwhile, nomads took respite in the night shelters run by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and people prepared bonfires at many places to brace the chill, especially at night. The maximum temperature on Friday was 18.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius.