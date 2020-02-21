Indore: Weather turns itchy; temperature soars above 32° Celsius

Indore: Warm breeze coupled with rising temperature turned the weather itchy and made it difficult for the citizens to face April like weather in February. Temperature on Thursday rose above 32 degrees Celsius while the night temperature too remained above 16 degrees Celsius
Due to change in weather conditions in Eastern part of the state, meteorological department officials believe that day temperature will be decreased by one degree in couple of days but not major change is expected.
According to regional meteorological department officials, maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 32.5 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal with humidity at 39 per cent.
The night temperature was also recorded three degrees above normal at 16 degrees Celsius.
“Felt like it is already summer even before Holi festival. Change in temperature is also affecting our health as we are already suffering from cold and fever,” said Navneet Sharma, a resident of Palasia said.
PG medical student, Ayush Jain, a resident of Annapurna said, “It is stifling for me to stay in house long time. Increasing temperature has been creating trouble for those going out of their houses in day time.”
Suspected swine flu patients increasing
With the change in weather conditions, suspected patients of deadly swine flu have been increasing as the health department is sending at least one sample every day.
“Yes, suspected patients of swine flu have increased as we have sent as many as 48 samples so far. However, only five patients have tested positive so far. We have been monitoring the situation,’ IDSP Nodal Officer Dr Santosh Sisodiya said.
