Indore: Govt terminates contract of construction agency

Indore: While more than a year has passed after the closing of District Hospital, its reconstruction is yet to start. Now, it appears people that the waiting time for the hospital to start will increase as the government has terminated the contract of the construction agency, i.e. PWD’s-PIU.

District Hospital is the only government hospital in western part of the city and for the past one year people are being forced to come to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital or Government PC Sethi Hospital for treatment, which are over 7 kilometers away from District Hospital.

“Yes, the contract with the construction agency appointed earlier has been terminated by the government due to delay in construction and lack of interest. No orders for new agency have been released yet but it will be announced soon,” Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma said.

He added that a new map will be finalised for the work. District Hospital was closed for reconstruction in August 2018 but the work of dismantling the same was started after 10-months in July, 2019.

Instead of initiating for early reconstruction of the hospital, health department had laid the foundation stone of staff quarters but not of the hospital. Government has set a deadline of 18 months to get the hospital construction not a single stone has been put.