Indore Weather: Moisture Causes Rise In Temp, Fluctuation To Continue For Couple Of Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s weather continued to fluctuate on Saturday as the temperature increased again by two degrees Celsius compared with the temperature recorded on Friday.

However, the night temperature increased by 1 degree Celsius in comparison to that recorded on Thursday. The weatherman attributed moisture incursion due to the deep depression over Bat of Bengal as the reason for the increase in temperature and said the fluctuation would continue in the city for the next two days as the day and night temperature will drop again.

However, the weatherman forecast that there would not be much difference in weather conditions and much drop in temperature is not expected in this month. The drop in temperature for the last few days has forced the residents to take out their warm clothes.

The day temperature dropped to 27 degrees Celsius on Friday but again increased above 29.5 degrees Celsius, which was normal, on Saturday. The night temperature saw an increase of one degree and was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.

Meteorologist Prakash Dhawale said, “The rise in temperature is due to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal causing cloudy weather. The day and night temperature will drop in coming days but will remain close to normal temperature.”

He added that there would not be much drop in temperature and November will remain comparatively warmer. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 67 per cent and, in the evening, at 60 per cent. Calm winds were blowing throughout the day.

