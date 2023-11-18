MP Weather Update: Winter Is Coming; Indore, Gwalior Colder Than Pachmarhi

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Don't be shocked to see people in Bhopal wearing sweatshirts and full sleeves clothes as the state capital is witnessing colder air these days. Not only Bhopal, but the entire Madhya Pradesh is staring at winters as the day temperature stood below 30 degrees in 22 cities here.

In fact, Indore and Gwalior cities are colder than Pachmarhi.

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said that the weather pattern will remain the same till November 20. After this, there may be a slight increase in temperature due to western disturbance. At the same time, it is also expected to be cloudy.

Hussain said that Western Disturbance has been active since November 19. Its effect will be visible in Madhya Pradesh from November 20. In such a situation, there will be a slight drop in temperature. There is no forecast of rain, but clouds may form due to moisture coming from the Arabian Sea.

These cities were the coldest during the day

The day temperature in Malanjkhand of Balaghat district on Friday was 26.4 degrees, which is the lowest. After this, the mercury remained at 27 degrees in Betul, Raisen and Shivpuri. The temperature reached 27.4 degrees in Indore and 27.7 degrees in Gwalior. The temperature in Pachmarhi, the hill station of the state, was 28.2 degrees. The temperature remained below 30 degrees in Naugaon, Khajuraho, Sagar, Rewa, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Dhar, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Seoni, Damoh, Guna and Satna. The temperature is expected to remain the same on Saturday.

Temperature at Night

The mercury in Gwalior was 11.2 degrees on the night of Thursday-Friday, which is the lowest in the state. Whereas in Pachmarhi the mercury was recorded at 11.6 degrees. The mercury remained at or around 12 degrees in Datia, Guna, Raisen, Umaria, Malanjkhand, Naugaon.

For the first time in November, the day temperature in Bhopal was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. A day earlier, on Thursday the mercury was 28.8 degrees. However, the temperature at night is 15 degrees Celsius.

