Bhopal: More Than 200 Complaints Related To Election Irregularities Reported On Polling Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The control room had received more than 200 complaints around the state on Friday. Among them 15 are of serious nature, according to the party leaders. Congress state party in-charge Rajiv Singh said former chief minister Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and a team of advocates heard all those complaints.

And all the complaints were forwarded to the Election Commission of India. In one of the complaints, it is stated that an attempt was made on the life of Congress MLA from Rajnagar, Chhatarpur, Vikram Singh. In the incident, Singh’s driver lost his life.

In Rewa Sundaria, a tribal woman, was brutally attacked by the BJP supporters. The victim is fighting for his life in the hospital. In Dimmni, two people were shot at. It may be mentioned that BJP leader and candidate Narendra Tomar is contesting in this constituency.

Congress candidate from Sidhi was attacked and his vehicle was damaged. Congress polling agents were forcibly removed from the polling booth No.105 Baharpur Gaon at Khurai Constituency. Besides, Congress workers were attacked in Jeet Nagar, Indore, which is under Rau constituency.

Congress workers were also threatened at Bargi constituency by the BJP supporters. The BJP supporters threatened Congress candidates from Indore-1 constituency inside the police station.

The BJP supporters also threatened and manhandled Congress supporters at Vijayraghavgarh constituency and the video went viral on social media. Stones were pelted at the vehicle of Congress candidate from Jhabua by the BJP workers.

Congress supporters were threatened at Prithvipur constituency by the BJP supporters. Congress member was threatened by BJP Candidate for Shujalpur Constituency in front of police. Congress workers were attacked with swords at Dr Ambedkarnagar Mhow Constituency.

BJP workers pelted stones at Congress workers at Joura Constituency of Morena. Congress candidate from Biaora Constituency was attacked by BJP workers.

