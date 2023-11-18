 Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Pushes Labour Aside To Cast Vote
Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Pushes Labour Aside To Cast Vote

In the morning, local ASHA worker Sana reached home to take his pregnant wife to the hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sania Shaikh, wife of Sohail Shaikh, didn’t let being in labour prevent her from casting her vote in the Assembly election, refusing to go to the hospital until she had filled out her ballot on the polling day on Friday.

The delivery date of 23-year-old  Sania, a resident of Ward Number 78 of Bhopal, was  on Friday. In the morning, local ASHA worker Sana reached home to take his pregnant wife to the hospital.

The ASHA worker motivated Sania to vote first before heading for the hospital. The woman has given birth to a healthy baby.  

