Indore Weather: Mercury Keeps Soaring, Reaches Close To 39°C, Night Temp Crosses 22 Mark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cloudy weather on Tuesday evening failed to provide any relief to the citizens from the soaring temperature and the change in wind pattern has pushed the day temperature on Wednesday close to 39 degrees Celsius.

This is for the first time that the day temperature has reached close to 39 degrees Celsius mark in this season while the night temperature too crossed the 22 degrees Celsius mark.

Meanwhile, officials of regional meteorological department said that there would be no change in rising temperature for the next two days but there would be slight fluctuation again after March 30.

The current rise in temperatures is because of the hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan to the state for the past few days. However, the sky remained partially cloudy since Tuesday evening but did not bring any relief for the people.

Meteorological department officials said that this is the onset of summer as chances of much drop in temperature are unlikely. Moreover, the day temperature will also increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius in a week and no change will take place thereafter.

The next one week will remain dry and hot as there is no major change in the weather system.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was 22.8 degrees Celsius which was 4 degrees Celsius above normal. Residents felt the heat as the weather has remained hot and dry in the last many days.

Rising temperature (in degrees Celsius) trend

Along with an increase in the day temperature, the night temperature in the city has also been increasing as it is hovering above the normal temperature.

“There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase of 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days,” Met officials added.

Date Max Min

March 27 38.8 ---

March 26 37.5 22.8

March 25 36.5 20.6

March 24 36.4 20.4

March 23 36.8 21.8

March 22 36.3 19.0

March 21 34.1 17.4