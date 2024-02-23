Indore Weather: Clouds, Westerly Winds Keep Temperature Below Normal

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Clouds accompanied by winds continued to provide relief from the scorching heat for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Moreover, denizens also felt the nip in the air in the morning and evening due to the westerly north-westerly winds blowing with a speed of 27 kilometres per hour.

Due to the change in wind pattern, the day temperature remained three degrees Celsius below normal on Thursday. The weathermen forecast relief for the people for a couple of days more.

“A western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs to the north. Jet stream winds with maximum speed up to 165 knots continue to prevail over northeast India at 12.6 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. Under the influence of these conditions, there are chances of light rainfall in the northern part of the state after two days while Indore might witness drizzling in isolated parts,” the Met officials added.

They said the change in the weather was temporary and the night temperature might increase due to the cloudy weather. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal.