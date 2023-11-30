Indore: Weather Affects Timings Of Six ATR Flights

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to bad weather conditions prevailing from the early hours of Wednesday, the operation of six flights - 3 arrivals and departures each - from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport were affected but no arriving flight was diverted to any other airport due to the fog.

Official sources informed that since the airport has the advanced Instrumental Landing System (ILS), which is of CAT-III level, the operation of bigger aircraft remained unaffected as the visibility was from 700 meters to 900 meters in the early hours. However, the movement of small aircraft like ATR was affected. Indore-Bangaluru flight departed at 6.09 am against its scheduled time of 5.25 am. Indore-Jabalpur flight departed at 8.00 am against the scheduled time of 7.10 am.

The third affected flight was Indore-Hyderabad, which departed at 8.25 am against scheduled departure time of 7.40 am. The arriving flights, which got delayed were Pune-Indore that arrived at 3.14 am against 2.55 am. Ahmadabad-Indore arrived at 7.42 am against 6.15 am and Hyderabad-Indore arrived at 7.38 am against its scheduled arrival timing 7.10 am.

Yesvantpur train cancelled for over a month

The Railway has cancelled the operation of Indore-Yesvantpur-Indore train for over a month. According to an official information, the block is for the repairing work of tunnel in bridge No. 65A between Basampalli Station and Shri Satyasai Prasanthi Nilayam of South Western Railway of Bengaluru Division.

The operation of train number 19301 Mhow-Yesvantpur Express will be cancelled from December 3 to January 28. Similarly, the operation of Train No. 19302 Yesvantpur-Mhow Express will be cancelled from December 5 to January 30.



Blankets, heaters, halogen bulbs keep cold away from zoo animals

The cold weather has led the zoo authorities to make efforts to maintain adequate warmness in their enclosures so that the animals are not adversely affected by the drop in temperature.

The zoo has more than 1,350 wild animals of 175 species. Heaters have been installed in the snake house to provide heat to snakes. There are also larger bulbs and halogens to keep the temperature warm. Warm clothes and blankets have been put in the cages of some animals for them to sleep on and enclosures are being covered. Dry grass has been spread for deer and other animals. Wooden planks have also been laid in the enclosures of tigers and lions so that the animals do not come in direct contact with the cold floor. Trees are also being cut in the tiger enclosure so that they can relax in the sun.

According to zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav, cold does not affect big animals as much as it affects small animals like snakes, cats or pocket monkeys. Reptiles are more affected by cold, hence more caution has to be taken for them.