Indore: We Will Make Govt With Full Majority, Sure To Win 5 Seats In District, Says Sajjan Singh Verma | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma claimed that their party would get 140-150 seats in the state and was forming the government with a majority.

Talking to the media on Monday, he said, “We are making the government in the state with a strong majority. Similarly, we will get at least five seats in Indore district as we have given a tough fight to BJP even in their bastion like Indore-2 and Indore-4.”

The former minister also added that Kailash Vijayvargiya would be losing the elections from Indore-1, and that was clear looking at the number of people gathered at the tables of the Congress party in the constituency on voting day.

“Kailash Vijayvargiya hasn’t done anything for the people of Indore-1 while Sanjay Shukla was in the field for five years to help people and support them in every situation. He is winning the elections by a huge margin,” Verma said.

He also took a jibe at his opponent from Sonkatch, Rajesh Sonkar, by saying that the BJP had fielded a loser against him.

“Sonkar was defeated in the 2018 elections by a Congress candidate, who later switched the party and joined BJP. He is known as a land grabber. People in Sanwer had rejected him in 2018, and now people of Sonkutch have also voted against him,” Verma said.

Talking about his ministerial berth, the former minister said that he will become a minister and Kamal Nath will decide his portfolio.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)