Indore WCD gets Rs 25,000 to spend on Ladli Lakshmi beneficiaries' tour  

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A budget of rupees six lakh seventy thousand has been allotted to the state by the Drawing Disbursement Officer (DDO) Women and Child Development Department under the “Ladli Lakshmi Utsav” programme.

The Finance Department on May 29 has received an amount rupees 15 thousand per division that has been approved by the Commissioner, Women and Child Development under the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana.

The budget will majorly be used to take Ladli Lakshmi beneficiaries for their travel to the Wagah border. Indore has been allotted a total amount of rupees 25 thousand under the scheme as it also has been allotted rupees 10,000 as a district. A total of 17 children of the division would be taken on the tour.

The amount is to be spent only after obtaining competent approval and an attested copy of the expenditure will have to be provided to the finance department as well. The expenditure will be divisible according to the districts and divisions.

The letter issued by Ram Rao Bhonsle, commissioner, Women and Child Development Department states that while spending the allocated amount, the instructions of the government, along with the rules and regulations of the Finance Code Store and the instructions received from the Directorate and the instructions related to economy should be strictly followed.

The letter adds, “It should also be ensured that the allocation received is utilised within the stipulated time period so that 100% utilisation can be ensured during the financial year. For this, it should be ensured that regular review of the expenditure of the allocated amount is done and necessary reports regarding the review should be sent to the senior office regularly. The Drawing Disbursement Officer must ensure that after the withdrawal of each bill, the e-payment list and the list posted for payment in the bill must be compulsorily matched.

Read Also Indore Gaurav Diwas celebrations' finale today