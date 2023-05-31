Indore Gaurav Diwas celebrations' finale today 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 7-day long Indore Gaurav Diwas celebrations will end on Wednesday on the birthday of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. The main programme will be held at Nehru Stadium in the evening, wherein famous singer Sunidhi Chouhan will perform. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be specially present in the function. Various other programmes will also be organised in the city throughout the day.

On the eve of the mega event of Sundhi Chouhan, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, collector Ilayaraja T and IMC commissioner Harshita Singh visited Nehru Stadium on Tuesday to review the arrangements and gave final shape to the preparations. The collector informed that on this occasion there should be participation of every citizen. All the visitors reaching the venue should be respectfully seated at their places. All additional collectors and concerned officers of all other departments were present during the visit. It was told that mini Sarafa and mini 56 Dukan will be set up at the Nehru Stadium.

According to the schedule of the main programme to be organised at Nehru Stadium, a musical band will perform on Wednesday at 6 pm. After this, Krishna Leela will be presented from 6.30 pm. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will arrive at the programme venue at 7.05 pm. During this, a group of 50 people will present the Shiv Mahima. At 7.20 pm, garlanding and lighting of lamp will be done on the statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Mayor Bhargav will deliver the welcome speech at 7.26 pm. Indore Gaurav Samman programne will be held at 7.28 pm. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address at 7.35 pm. A performance based on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar will be presented by Ragini Makkhar and child artists at 8 pm. A light and sound show will be presented at 8.15 pm. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will perform from 8.20 pm. This will be followed by grand fireworks.

108 bhajan mandali and 85 bands will perform at statue

Bhajans will be presented by 108 bhajan mandalis at the statue of Devi Ahilya at Rajwada on Tuesday. Along with this, 85 famous bands of the city will perform.

Read Also IIT Indore inks MoU with NIU Taiwan for student-faculty exchange programme