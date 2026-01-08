 Indore Water Tragedy: Compensation Given To 18 Affected Families, Says Collector Shivam Verma
In Bhagirathpura, Indore, the official death toll from contaminated water is yet to be confirmed, said Collector Shivam Verma. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been given to 18 affected families. A senior doctor panel is investigating deaths. Currently, 80 patients are hospitalized, 15 in ICU. Water lines and borewells are being chlorinated and surveyed to ensure safe supply.

Updated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma said on Wednesday that the official death toll due to the consumption of contaminated water in the city's Bhagirathpura area is yet to be known.

However, the district administration has given compensation to 18 affected families.  A panel of senior doctors has been formed to conduct death analysis in all such cases to determine if the deaths were related to symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, adding that we are awaiting the report from the panel.

. He said, ‘according to the survey work in Bhagirathpura, the number of patients continuously showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea has decreased significantly. Today, only two patients have been referred for admission to the hospital. Currently, a total of 80 people are admitted to hospitals, 15 of whom are in the ICU. They are receiving the best possible treatment free of cost, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister

He said, as per the Chief Minister's instructions, we have provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to all affected families." He further said that continuous efforts were being made to make the situation normal in the Bhagirathpura area. Boring wells have been chlorinated and the Narmada water supply pipeline is also being chlorinated. After that, again water sampling will be done and supply will be done after the report is found completely normal.

article-image

Survey of entire city’s drinking water is being conducted

"As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Dr Yadav, we are surveying the entire city's drinking water supply line. Work is being done on all points, including leak repairs and chamber maintenance. Similarly, the same activity is being carried out in our municipal council areas and rural areas. Complaints related to drinking water are being checked. Surveys of our water lines are being conducted, and simultaneously, the borewells are also being inspected," collector Verma said.

