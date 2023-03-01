Indore: Water sports facility to come up at Bilawali pond, Vivekananda memorial on Sirpur pond premises

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav chairs Mayor-in-Council meeting at the mayor secretariat on the IMC premises on Tuesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what may excite water sports lovers in and around the city, a facility for water sports will come up at Bilawali pond whereas Swami Vivekananda’s memorial will be set up on the premises of Sirpur pond.

Mayor-in-Council (MiC) on Tuesday approved a proposal for making a plan for a water sports facility at Bilawali pond.

Besides, the MiC also approved a proposal for making entrance gates at all entry points of the city. A proposal for development work worth over Rs 200 crore was also okayed.

There were a total of 98 issues on the agenda for the MiC meeting held on Tuesday.

“The MiC approved development works worth over Rs 200 crore. The Council also approved many important proposals, including changing names of a few localities, construction of entrance gates at all entry points of the city and construction of Swami Vivekananda’s memorial on the premises of Sirpur pond,” mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told reporters after the meeting.

He said entrance gates will be constructed on Ujjain Road and Dhar Road at a cost of Rs 3.39 crore.

MiC approved a list of 925 EWS and LIG beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for exemption in registry fee of more than Rs 4.50 crore.

On the recommendation of the general administration in-charge Nandkishore Pahadia, a proposal to rename Pancham Ki Phel as Sant Shri Balinath Nagar was also approved. Approval was also given for changing the name of Balda Colony as Balkrishna Colony and making an action plan for redevelopment of IMC markets at Vallabh Nagar and Mhow Nakar.

An amount of Rs 2.18 crore were approved for laying pipeline through newly constructed overhead water tank in Ward No 53, Rs 5.66 crore for pipelines at Rau Junction, Rs 3.94 crore for water supply line alignment due to proposed flyover of Khajrana square, Rs 4.52 crore for shifting of sewer line obstructing the construction of a flyover at Khajrana square.

First share plans every Tuesday: Mayor to officials

During the meeting, MiC members objected to the way proposals are being brought for their approval in the meeting. “The works are already approved through official orders leaving no scope for MiC to discuss or reject any proposals. It becomes compulsory for the MiC to approval the proposals are work has already started through an official circular,” the MiC members said. The officials replied that this practice is because MiC meeting can’t be held with everyone and then the mayor intervened and asked officials to share plans before proceeding ahead to him and MiC members on every Tuesday.

Separate plan for each ward

The mayor ordered a separate action plan for each ward. “There are 85 wards in the municipal limits. There should be an action plan for each ward,” he said, asking officials to make the action plans keeping the local corporator in loop.