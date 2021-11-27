Indore: Water needs of peripheral colonies to be included in AMRUT-2, says Pal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is in the process of including peripheral colonies, which were brought under the purview of municipal limits some years ago, in AMRUT-2 project.

“The water requirements of peripheral colonies will be part of AMRUT 2 project,” municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal told reporters during her inspection of Narmada water pipeline laying work.

Pal inspected the works being done by L&T company from various overhead water tanks in the city as part of AMRUT-1.

Pal first inspected the works being done for water supply distribution pipeline from Tapreshwari Bagh overhead water tank to MR 9 Road Sunderbagh Colony. Pal took pipeline route chart.

After that, Pal inspected water supply distribution pipeline work at Harul Colony.

Pal also went to see works at Gulmohar Colony from Paliwal Nagar overhead water tank.

Pal said under Phase 1 of AMRUT scheme, overhead tanks were constructed at Tapreshwari Bagh, Harul Colony and Paliwal Nagar. At present, the work of laying pipeline for distribution of water supply from these drinking water tanks is being done through L&T company at various places of the city.

She said that all works of AMRUT Phase 1 will be completed by this fiscal.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:42 AM IST