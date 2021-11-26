Madhya Pradesh: Tribal community demands tribal research chair, museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is committed for the social, educational and economic empowerment of tribals. After seriously considering the demands and aspirations of the tribal community, positive steps will be taken. Chouhan was interacting with representatives of tribal organisations at his residence on Friday.

Tribals’ organisations requested chief minister to establish Tribal Gaurav Kendra in Mhow to display life and contribution of Tantya Mama Bhil through painting, audio-video medium and also requested to display a photo exhibition of all the great men, revolutionaries, national heroes of tribal community and their traditions, customs, costumes, culture, artwork, musical instruments, weapons and armaments.

They also demanded setting up of Tribal Research Chair in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore and Tribal Research and Training Institute in tribal areas of ??Malwa. This institute will provide research and training facility on forest conservation, forest produce and its value addition, marketing etc. The organisations said these activities would pave way for their socio-economic uplift.

The representatives of tribal organisations thanked Chief Minister for recommending the renaming of Patalpani railway station as Jannayak Tantya Bhil railway station. They also thanked him for renaming primary health centre Manpur and Bhanwarkuan intersection of Khandwa Road in Indore after Tantya Bhil and renovating the temple of latter’s tomb in Patalpani, naming under construction ISBT bus stand in Indore as Jannayak Tantya Bhil Bus Stand.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021