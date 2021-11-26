Madhya Pradesh: Karni Sena, MLA Jaivardhan Singh attack Bisahulal Singh for his tweet on upper castes and their women

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Jaivardhan Singh's tweet against the food and civil supplies department minister Bisahulal Singh has stoked a controversy by targeting upper castes and their women. A video of his statement has gone viral on social media of the minister.

Singh made a statement in an award ceremony for women held at Funga town of Anuppur district on Wednesday. He was chief guest in the programme.

“Thakur-thakar (upper caste) keep their women hostage in houses. They don’t allow them to work in society. The women from the upper caste should be dragged out of their houses and made them work in society to ensure equality,” Singh said.

Replying on the minister’s statement Jaivardhan Singh tweeted “You talk about holding hands and dragging them out of the house, history is witness, we have not forgiven those who raise their eyes”.

He further commented that the minister has sold his respect and the money which had got had unbalanced his mindset.

Karni Sena has also announced to staged agitation against the minister, they will be going to lay siege of the minister’s house on Friday.

Shri Rashtriya Karni Sena also burnt the effigy of Minister Bisahulal at the Tower Chowk and demanded the resignation of the minister.

