Indore: Was intelligence failure reason behind attack on police chowki?

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Was intelligence failure the main reason that led to the mob attack on Dongargaon police chowki that resulted in the injury of more than 15 policemen, including the SHO, and subsequent police firing that resulted in the death of a tribal?

Senior police and administration officials admit this in private and say that they should have anticipated the chain reaction as tension was building up in the area after the death of a tribal girl. She was allegedly raped and murdered by an upper-caste youth in the area, which later turned out to be false.

The police and administration also allowed a large number of tribals to gather at a spot instead of dispersing them. The police also failed to stop the rumours that a simple death due to electrocution was being converted into a rape-cum-murder case. Interestingly, the rape-cum-murder theory started circulating in social media much before the post-mortem report was available. Police failed to provide information to the general public that the girl had died due to electrocution.

Also, there are no senior officers in Mhow, and even though the locals tried to contact the SP, DIG, IG, and other senior officers, they were unavailable on phone. Most of them live in Indore and not Mhow.

Vijayvargiya reaches Bherulal’s house

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya reached the deceased Bherulal's house, at Madhavpura Jam Gate to offer his condolences to the family. Bherural was killed in police firing during a protest by tribals at Dongargaon police chowki. He assured all help for the family.

PCC chief to reach Mhow today

Congress committee president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is coming to the village Madhavpura Mhow on Saturday at 10.45 am. He will meet the family of Bherulal, who died in police firing. He will also meet the family of deceased Kavita.

Magisterial inquiry of Mhow incident starts

Meanwhile, the magisterial probe of Mhow incident started on Friday. Probe in-charge ADM Ajaydev Sharma invited the witnesses and evidence before the probe committee.

Following the death of a tribal woman on March 15 in Mhow tehsil under Bargonda police station, relatives of the woman gheraoed the Dongargaon police chowki demanding that the youth accused of her murder be handed over to them. When cops refused, there was stone pelting in which 15 cops were injured, and there was retaliatory police firing in which one tribal died.

ADM Sharma has urged the witnesses to come forward to record their statements or share any information or evidence etc at his office at the Collector's Office in Room No - 109 till March 27.