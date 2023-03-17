Mhow Tribal girl's death: Congress delegation completes probe, alleges post-mortem done incorrectly

Bhopal: A Congress delegation that went Mhow to investigate the death case of a 22-year-old tribal girl, has submitted a detailed report to former CM Kamal Nath, delegation member and MLA Bala Bacchan informed media on Friday.

Bacchan, after wrapping up the investigation, alleged that the police "did not adopt the correct method while conducting the post-mortem of the deceased girl."

He has also accused BJP MP of pressuring the family of the deceased tribal girl to close the matter.

On Thursday, a Congress investigation committee including former Union minister and MLA Kantilal Bhuriya, state former home minister Bala Bachchan, MLA Panchilal Medha, MLA Jhuma Solanki, Indore district city in-charge Mahendra Joshi, MP Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria and district Congress president Sadashiv Yadav reached Maheshwar and Jamgate villages to investigate the case. Committee was formed by the state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The Congress delegation reached Mhow and visited the family of the deceased girl. The team also met Madansingh Chharel, father of tribal youth Bherulal--who was killed in police firing. MLA Bacchan claimed that the tribal youth Bherulal was protesting peacefully and he was repressed and killed in police firing.

The MLA informed that the police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Bherulal, a tribal youth who was shot dead by the police during the protest. Similarly, a case of attempt to murder has also been registered against the family members of the deceased girl.

“Those who are suffering, the state government are calling them criminals and those who are criminals are being given political protection” he said.

He said that on the instructions of Kamal Nath, the Congress party will run a campaign to awake the tribal community against this issue in the entire state.