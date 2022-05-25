Indore: Ward reservation for panchayat and local body elections on May 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of reservations for Indore Municipal Corporation wards, panchayats and municipal councils will be done on Wednesday. In the morning, reservation process for panchayat elections would be held, in afternoon for IMC wards and in evening for municipal councils.

Collector Singh directed that the process of reservation should be done under the guidelines given by the Supreme Court and the rules and instructions made in this regard.

At the district level, the process of reservation of the members of the district and janpad panchayat and the chairman of district panchayat will be done in the collector's office.

Similarly, the process of reservation of panch and sarpanch will be done in the respective development block.

After this the reservation process of IMC wards for the posts of corporators will be held at DAVV auditorium from 2 pm. After this, the process of reservation for the councillors posts of municipal councils will be done from 4 pm onwards.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:57 AM IST