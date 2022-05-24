Indore: Exam results of students from 45 colleges to be withheld

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to withhold the results of students from 45 colleges which have not obtained affiliation for the 2021-’22 session yet. Thousands of students of different courses will be affected following dilly-dallying by their colleges in getting pre-affiliation inspection done on their campuses.

Confirming the development, exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that results would be withheld of students from colleges which had not got their affiliation process completed yet. “As the deviant colleges get pre-affiliation inspection done on their campuses, we’ll declare their results,” he added.

For two years, the university granted affiliation to colleges without conducting pre-affiliation inspection due to the Covid-19 crisis. In the 2021-’22 session, many colleges delayed pre-affiliation inspection anticipating a third wave of Covid-19 and subsequent exemption from inspection.

M.Ed students cry foul over results

Students of the M.Ed fourth semester went to DAVV on Tuesday alleging downgrading of their internal examination marks. ‘Due to the downgrading of marks, many students failed in the exam,’ they told the exam controller. Out of 151 students in M.Ed, around 25 students had flunked the exam due to downgrading of their internal exam marks, claimed the students.

Tiwari told the students that the colleges had sent both the viva and dissertation marks of M.Ed students. ‘DAVV considers only dissertation marks for preparation of results. The students wanted viva marks also to be considered. We’ve told them that their demand will be kept before the exam committee,’ he added.

