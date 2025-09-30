 Indore Man Gets One Year In Jail In 14-Year-Old Assault Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Man Gets One Year In Jail In 14-Year-Old Assault Case

Indore Man Gets One Year In Jail In 14-Year-Old Assault Case

The accused has been sentenced one year of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 500

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Indore Man Gets One Year In Jail In 14-Year-Old Assault Case | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After nearly 14 years, a district court in Indore delivered its verdict in a case in which two men had assaulted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) during Navratri festivities. The court sentenced one of the accused, Pawan Patel (35), to one year of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 500.

On October 3, 2011, at around 10:30 pm, two youths from Khati Pura, Suraj and Pawan, arrived at the Siddheshwar Nav Garba Pandal in Gaurinagar in an inebriated state and confronted ASI BR Sisodia, who was on duty at the venue.

They questioned his presence and when asked to leave peacefully, hurled abuses and grabbed the officer by the collar.

Read Also
Indore News: Tanker, Truck Accidents Highlight Pothole Hazards On City Bypass
article-image

Despite the ASI’s attempts to calm them down, the men became violent, threw him to the ground and assaulted him, leaving him with injuries on his face, ears and limbs.

FPJ Shorts
Notebook Manufacturers Demand Ban On Imports, Seek Anti-Dumping Duties Amid GST Concerns
Notebook Manufacturers Demand Ban On Imports, Seek Anti-Dumping Duties Amid GST Concerns
NMMC Organises Health And Hygiene Camp For Women Sanitation Workers In Vashi
NMMC Organises Health And Hygiene Camp For Women Sanitation Workers In Vashi
CSMIA Conducts Free AED And CPR Training For Passengers On World Heart Day; See Pics
CSMIA Conducts Free AED And CPR Training For Passengers On World Heart Day; See Pics
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Woman Brutally Stabbed To Death By Husband During Domestic Quarrel In Seawoods
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Woman Brutally Stabbed To Death By Husband During Domestic Quarrel In Seawoods

On receiving a wireless call, Cobra Squad personnel and local police rushed to the spot along with bystanders and managed to overpower the duo.

A case was registered against Suraj and Pawan under Sections 294, 353, 332, and 34 of the IPC. During the trial, Suraj passed away, leaving Pawan as the sole accused. The district court found Pawan guilty under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from duty) and awarded him one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine.

On behalf of the state, assistant district public prosecutor Eshu Yadav argued the case. ASI BR Sisodia, who retired later and passed away in 2021, was the complainant in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Over 42k Consumers Install Solar Rooftop Panels In Western Part Of The State

MP News: Over 42k Consumers Install Solar Rooftop Panels In Western Part Of The State

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Demands FIR Against Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh For...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Demands FIR Against Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh For...

Indore Man Gets One Year In Jail In 14-Year-Old Assault Case

Indore Man Gets One Year In Jail In 14-Year-Old Assault Case

“Need To Balance Growth With Ecology Conservation”, Says Dr Arash Fazli, Chair For Studies In...

“Need To Balance Growth With Ecology Conservation”, Says Dr Arash Fazli, Chair For Studies In...

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Zoo, Says Madhya Pradesh Has Vast Potential For Wildlife...

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Zoo, Says Madhya Pradesh Has Vast Potential For Wildlife...