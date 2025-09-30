Indore News: Tanker, Truck Accidents Highlight Pothole Hazards On City Bypass |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Potholes on Indore’s city bypass are emerging as a serious hazard, causing two major accidents in just two days. On Sunday night, a petrol tanker overturned near Nemawar Bridge, while a day earlier, a truck carrying steel girders lost balance and hung on the railing of Tejaji Nagar Bridge. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either incident.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said the petrol-filled tanker, en route from Manglia Depot to Harda, overturned while taking a U-turn near Nemawar Bridge around 10:30 pm due to large potholes.

Petrol leaked onto the road, filling the potholes, prompting police to rush to the scene. The leakage was controlled using cloth and plastic sheets, and traffic was halted as a precaution. Senior officers and the fire brigade reached the spot, and the tanker was removed with the help of a crane before traffic resumed.

On Saturday night, a truck carrying large steel girders nearly fell off Tejaji Nagar Bridge after losing balance due to potholes. It hung on the bridge railing until police used a crane to secure it. Drivers in both incidents escaped injury.

TI Devendra Markam has sent a letter to the NHAI urging immediate repairs on the stretch from Sage College to Nemawar Bridge to prevent further accidents.

Toddler killed as truck hits two-wheeler

A 1.5-year-old girl, Pratiksha, was killed after a speeding truck rammed into a two-wheeler carrying her family in Arjun Baroda area. The girl was flung off the vehicle and crushed under the truck’s wheel. She died instantly.

According to police, incident occurred around 7 am on Monday when Sunil Parmar, a resident of Patnipura, was returning from Devi Mata temple in Dewas with his wife Radha, son Prateek, daughter Pratiksha, and niece Shagun. Near Arjun Baroda, a truck came from the rear and struck their bike.

Sunil, his wife, and two other children sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle.