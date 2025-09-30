 Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Demands FIR Against Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh For Spreading 'Animosity'
Mayor alleged that Congress party’s repeated indulgence in “Muslim appeasement” was the reason behind its decline in the State

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:04 AM IST
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Demands Fir Against Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh For Spreading 'Animosity' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has strongly criticised former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh’s visit to Sheetlamata Bazaar, stating that Singh deliberately attempted to disturb the city’s peaceful atmosphere.

Addressing the media on Monday, Bhargav said, “Digvijay Singh should be prosecuted for spreading animosity. His presence at the market was unnecessary and meant only to spoil harmony.”

Mayor alleged that Congress party’s repeated indulgence in “Muslim appeasement” was the reason behind its decline in the State. “If someone has raised a question about love jihad and the community is standing with them, Digvijaya Singh does not need to intervene,” he added.

Bhargav also took objection to former minister Sajjan Singh Verma’s remarks, in which Verma allegedly said that sons of MLAs would be seen fleeing. “This statement is highly objectionable.

With the strength of our young workers, we have driven Congress out of Madhya Pradesh. Sajjan Verma himself keeps running away from Indore to Dewas. He should first decide where he wants to stay,” Bhargav retorted.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Hindu Mahasabha staged a protest against Singh. Members burned effigies of Digvijaya Singh and Rahul Gandhi while raising slogans. The protest was also supported by Sheetlamata Bazaar Merchants Association. Its president, Hema Bhaiya Panjwani, expressed solidarity with the traders and endorsed the agitation.

