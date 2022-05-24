Indore: Book that displays the ‘sufferings of nature’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sudden increase in temperatures in the past few years, which has been beyond expectations, has tormented entire mankind physically, mentally and economically. The sudden increase in incidents of forest fire and decreasing groundwater levels are just a few noticeable examples of the forthcoming crises.

Harendra Pratap, author of the book, Yayavar, in a talk with Free Press said, “I’ve been to many places and my book displays the sufferings of nature. While we’re all so busy with our lives, we forget that it’s our sole responsibility to protect nature.”

Even as the world is poised to continue to harness nature, people who are irresponsible are ignoring the consequences that they will have to finally suffer. Regarding the exploitation of nature, Pratap says, “Nowadays, people don’t really understand their responsibility towards nature.”

The author’s book is trending on Amazon in India. Asked about this, the author said, “The speciality of this book is that it’s written in the form of poetry. Many prominent authors have written on nature, such as Bhavani Prasad, Sumitra Pant and others, but the difference is that they have idolised nature, while my book is all about the sufferings of nature. I chose to portray nature’s feelings through poetry because I think that poems have magic that can be felt and understood by readers.”

Harendra Pratap | FP Photo

‘Protect nature at any cost’

‘My only appeal to readers of this book is that they should introspect and become aware of the need to protect nature. I, myself, have planted around 1,500 trees in the Badwa region as I believe that being practical is more important than just blabbering words’

—Harendra Pratap, author of the book, Yayavar

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:25 PM IST