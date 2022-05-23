Indore: Farmers protest at Chhavni Mandi against firm for their pending dues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers, on Monday, protested at the Chhavni Anaj Mandi due to payment delay by a trader there for the past 20 days. The mandi officials handled the matter and gave an assurance to the farmers that their dues would be paid shortly.

A crowd of more than 40 farmers gathered outside the mandi office and started raising slogans against the trader. Hearing the sound, the mandi officials swung into action and also called police staff to control the crowd.

The farmers complained to the officials that a firm at the Anaj Mandi, Jai Laxmi Food, had bought grains of lakhs of rupees from them but had not paid them for the past 20 days. They alleged that the trader is giving excuses that due to the ban on export of the goods he is unable to earn money and due to which he is unable to make the payments of the farmers.

One of the protesters said that they had been apprising the mandi secretary of the matter for the past few days, but no action had been taken. The officials intervened and instructed the trader to complete the payment within a few days. They warned him of action if the issue was not resolved. According to information, the firm has a debt of around Rs 1 crore pending with several farmers.

The mandi officials said the firm assured the farmers that they would make the payment. Also, other firms’ records will be checked to see if they had delayed any payments of farmers. If so, similar instructions will be given to such firms.

“The mandi authorities will try their best that no farmer or trader should get troubled in any way while trading at the mandi,” said officials.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:59 PM IST