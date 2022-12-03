Indore: Wanting to 'sober up' drunk passenger conductor pushes him into puddle 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city is known for its welcoming gestures, a bus conductor of AICTSL’s city bus pushed a reportedly inebriated passenger into a puddle. The incident was captured by commuters and passers-by which later went viral on social media on Friday leading several netizens to denounce the conductor’s act.

In the video, the conductor can also be heard saying sarcastically the water in the puddle will cool the passenger down and wear off the effects of alcohol. The incident happened when the bus of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), a public sector company, was on its way to Musakhedi from Kalaria.

Speaking on the issue, AICTSL spokesperson Mala Singh Thakur said, "Operator Rajendra Gauri has been sacked for meting out insensitive treatment to a middle-aged man. We are also probing if the man was indeed drunk and how then was he given a ticket to board the bus."

Manoj Pathak, CEO, AICTSL, said, “For safety and security of passengers, inebriated passengers are not allowed to board the bus. There is a slight possibility that the passenger boarded the bus without informing the conductor. But the actions taken by the conductor are undoubtedly demeaning, as a result, proper action is being taken by the department against the conductor and driver.”