Indore: IMC initiative to make Indore cataract-free bearing fruit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The campaign to make Indore a cataract-free city, which was started by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on November 15, seems to be bearing fruit.

Of the total 1,055 persons found with cataract disorder, 650 underwent surgery free of cost. These persons were identified at free eye check-up camps organised jointly by Indore Municipal Corporation and Choithram Netralaya.

A total of 4497 ​​patients from 17 wards of Indore-1 Assembly constituency were examined at the camps.

Bhargava had taken a pledge to make Indore a cataract-free city for which he had kick-started the eye-checkup camp on November 15 from Ward 1. Camps have been organised in all 17 wards in Indore-1 Assembly constituency.

“Now, camps will be organised in other wards too in the city,” the Mayor said.

Bhargava said that they were happy that people from different wards of the city are reaching the camps and getting themselves examined.