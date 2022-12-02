Indore: DAVV virtually participates in ‘G20 University Connect’ event 

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has participated virtually at the ‘G20 University Connect’ engaging young minds programme conducted in joint collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

In the presence of vice-chancellor prof Renu Jain, registrar Dr Anil Kumar Sharma and heads of the departments including prof Ashutosh Mishra and prof Chandan Gupta, the meeting was successfully coordinated by the member of the steering committee G20 University Connect, prof Kanhaiya Ahuja at EMRC.

This event marked the beginning of India’s journey towards the G20 presidency. External affairs minister S Jaishankar, principal secretary to PM Dr P K Mishra, UGC chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Amit Khare secretary (Higher Education), India's G20 presidency chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and others were present during the programme.

Participants including vice-chancellors, professors and students from 76 universities across India were part of the event that focused on connecting students of India with G20 presidency.

The second session was an interactive session that started with an audio-visual presentation explaining the idea behind the logo that has been developed for G20 presidency, followed by interaction with the students and VCs of selected universities.

The session was moderated by Prof Sachin Chaturvedi. During the session, the dignitaries including the minister of external affairs took questions from students and answered their queries regarding India’s presidency in G20 and the road ahead.

Jayati Merwani from DAVV asked Jaishankar about their role as a country amongst the G20 group and how can researchers contribute during this presidency and how it will be beneficial for India and what sectors of the economy will be focused upon.

During his address, the minister highlighted the importance of G20 nations in the world stating that it comprises 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 2/3rd of the world’s population. He has asked the students to take part, conduct the events based on the theme of G20 and help and guide the delegates who will be visiting India during their visit in the coming days.

Read Also Indore: New cases drop almost by half in a decade