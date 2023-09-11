Indore: Waiter Dies In Freak Accident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a freak accident, a restaurant employee slipped and hit his head on the floor while at work, on Saturday night in the Vijaynagar area. He succumbed to his injuries soon after, police said.

According to Vijaynagar police, Ravi Delwar (18), employed at Mister Hotel in Scheme No 54 was clearing the tables after the restaurant had closed at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

While pushing a table he slipped and injured his head. He became unconscious and when he was taken to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead. His brother-in-law Narendra said that by the time he was informed about the incident on Saturday night, Ravi had already died.

According to Narendra, instead of being taken to Bombay Hospital which is near the restaurant, Ravi was taken to some private hospital where he did not get proper treatment and died.

