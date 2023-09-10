 MP: Cost Of Plant Coming Up In BPCL More Than Budget Of 8 States
MP: Cost Of Plant Coming Up In BPCL More Than Budget Of 8 States

PM to lay foundation of plant worth Rs 50k crore on September 14; waterproof pandals to be set up

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The cost of the petrochemical plant coming up in the Bina refinery is more than the annual budget of eight states in the country. The plant is being set up for Rs 50,000 crore.

The annual budget of eight states, like Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura is less than the cost of the plant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay the foundation of the plant on September 14. Preparations are at a full swing for his visit.

A vacant land near Hadkal village has been selected for Modi’s public meeting. Five waterproof pandals to house 1.50 lakh spectators are coming up at the venue, besides four helipads will be set up for VVIPs.

There are special pandals too, so that work may continue in case of heavy rainfall. The high-tension power line installed in the area has been shifted for setting up dome for the tent where the Prime Minister will hold public meeting.

The petrochemical plant will provide jobs to 15,000 people and indirectly help nearly two lakh people to earn a living. Bina Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which is setting up the plant, will also organise an exhibition. Before addressing the crowd, Modi will visit the exhibition site.

After the plant is set up, it will turn into a hub where small industries will be set up. The small units will manufacture plastic, paint and various types of chemicals after getting raw materials from the plant.

Since Bina and its surroundings are set to develop into an industrial city, many companies are buying lands there. When the refinery was set up, there was a boom in real estate.

Now that a bigger project than the refinery is coming up, the cost of plots in the area is shooting up. Twenty-five big companies are operating and doing maintenance for BPCL. There are many small units which are working within these 25 big firms.

With inputs from Satish Pathak.

