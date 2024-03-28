Indore: Voter Awareness Programmes To Be Organised In 4 Phases

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special efforts are being made to increase the voting percentage in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. As part of the efforts, various events will be organised continuously and participation of every section of the society will be ensured. A time-bound action plan has been prepared for organising the programmes and instructions have been given to organise the events in four phases from April 2 to May 10.

Nodal officer and chief executive officer of the Public Awareness Campaign to be run under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) Siddharth Jain said that to make voters aware, awareness rallies and rangoli making will be organised through district panchayat, school education, women and child development department and other supporting departments.

Activities like mehndi and wall writing etc. will be done. For this, a calendar has been prepared. Also, instructions have been given that all the district panchayats should ensure to organise awareness activities with the BLOs, local teachers, anganwadi workers and livelihood groups of their respective areas.

Public awareness activities should be organised continuously at the local level till the completion of voting. In these programmes, disabled voter conferences should also be organised at the cluster level. Cycle rally and honouring ceremony should be organised. A meeting of the team of BLOs and village level employees should be organised in every village.

In every village, election school activity should be organised by BLO and panchayat secretary with 50 to 200 young voters. Senior voter conference and felicitation programme in every panchayat. Meetings should be organised in big factories and employment places. Organise voter awareness rally of livelihood mission, in school and anganwadi areas and form a human chain after the rally.

In big villages, signature campaigns were run on flex and walls in public squares and pledge letters were filled in every village. In big villages, there should be programs for making mega rangoli in public squares and for making Mehndi in every village. Vote marathon should be organised at the cluster level. Cycle and bike rallies and make human shapes of SVEEP signs should be held at the cluster level.