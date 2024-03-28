Indore: Bike Rider Thrown Up In The Air, Gets Crushed Underneath Car Wheels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): LIG Square, one of the busiest squares of the city saw a horrific accident during peak traffic hours at around 6.15 pm in which a bike rider lost his life when a speeding car crashed into two cars and a motorcycle at the traffic signal.

The vehicles had stopped at the square as the signal was red when a speeding sedan car crashed into two stationary cars and a bike from the rear as its driver dozed off. The impact was so severe that the bike rider was thrown in the air and came underneath the wheels of one of the cars. He was taken to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of a hatchback car was also injured in the accident. The sedan car driver tried to flee but police managed to detain him.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ashiq Khan, 28, a resident of Krishna Bagh Colony. He worked in a medical shop in Dawa Bazar and was returning to his place for Roza Iftari when he met with the accident. The injured person has been identified as Raman Rathod who was driving one of the cars which was damaged in the accident, a resident of Sehore. He had come to the city for a family function.

The accused driver has been identified as Jaspal, a resident of Ashok Nagar. The car is registered in the name of Dr Arjun Jain of a private medical college. He was not in the car when the accident took place. The car driver was taking the doctor’s son home from a football session. Police conducted a breath alcohol test of the driver with the help of a breathalyzer which was found to be negative. Subsequently, the police detained him and registered a case against him. The accident resulted in a traffic jam at the square and it took the police around 30 minutes to regularise the traffic at the square.