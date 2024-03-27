IIM Indore Pioneers Global Collaborations With Two Tripartite MoUs

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and University of Denver provost and executive vice chancellor Mary Clark (L to R) pose for photo after inking MoU. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore continues to forge new frontiers in academic collaboration and global engagement with the signing of two tripartite Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

These MoUs, signed on Wednesday mark a significant step towards fostering academic excellence, promoting cross-cultural exchange, and advancing scholarship on an international scale.

The first MoU was signed among IIM Indore, IIT Indore and the University of Denver (DU). This pact was inked by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, DU provost and executive vice chancellor Prof Mary Clark and IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi.

Rai said that the current tri-party collaboration represents a significant advancement, particularly in integrating technology and management disciplines. "This collaboration is a step ahead, blending the expertise of three prestigious institutions to offer joint programmes and conduct research at the intersection of technology and management. It promises to provide students with unparalleled learning experiences and prepare them for the evolving demands of the global workforce," he added.

Clark emphasised the benefits of joint research endeavours and collaborative projects. "By facilitating joint research endeavours, student exchanges, and collaborative projects, we aim to cultivate a vibrant academic ecosystem that nurtures innovation and excellence," she affirmed.

She said that the combined expertise of IIT Indore and IIM Indore creates a unique opportunity for students to engage in cutting-edge research and gain insights from diverse perspectives, ultimately enhancing their academic and professional growth.

Joshi said that this collaboration exemplifies their dedication to promoting mutual understanding and knowledge exchange among leading academic institutions worldwide.

He underscored the importance of cross-disciplinary collaborations in addressing global challenges and advancing scholarship. "Through interdisciplinary research and knowledge-sharing, we aspire to drive impactful solutions that benefit society at large," he remarked.

The second MoU was signed by Rai, Clark and AIIMS Bhopal executive director Dr Ajai Singh.

Rai emphasised the significance of IIM Indore's expansion into collaboration with a medical institute, stating that it marks a pivotal moment for both academia and the medical field.

"By joining forces with AIIMS Bhopal, we are poised to explore interdisciplinary research avenues at the intersection of management and healthcare," he remarked.

Clark highlighted the inclusion of Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) projects in the MoU, underscoring the commitment to leveraging digital platforms for global learning experiences.

Singh mentioned that this partnership signifies a convergence of expertise from diverse fields, enabling us to adapt to the latest management practices in the medical field.

"This partnership not only strengthens academic collaboration but also fosters cross-cultural understanding and innovation in academic and medical fields," he affirmed.

The agreements are valid for a period of five years.