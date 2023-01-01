Indore: Vistara to launch PBD special Mumbai flight from today 

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vistara, one of the leading airlines of the country, is going to introduce a Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) special flight from the city to Mumbai for 15 days starting from January 1.

TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of the Federation of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) informed that the airline will operate a special flight in view of the PBD Conference and Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023) to be held in the city from January 8 to 12. Presently the airline is operating only one flight each in the morning and evening from the city to New Delhi.

Jose said that the booking of the tickets for this special flight has already started on December 17. As per the schedule, the flight will depart from Mumbai at 1.50 pm and land at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 3.05 pm. The return flight will depart from the city at 3.45 pm and reach Mumbai at 4.55 pm.

The airline is starting the flight from the point of view of convenience of passengers coming to the city to participate in the two major events. Jose said that if the airline gets a good response during this time, then it can consider continuing the flight further.