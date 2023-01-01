Indore: Metro to usher in era of safe journey for commuters

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro train will use advanced safety equipment ensuring that the Metro will provide a safe and smooth ride for its passengers. The metro will have an automatic train control system and an automatic train protection system.

“The safety of passengers has been prioritised in all aspects of the metro rail system, which is set to begin soon in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal and industrial city Indore,” said officials.

Officials said that metro trains run with a system known as ATC (Automatic Train Control). The ATC system is designed to allow minimal involvement of train operators and metro trains can be operated automatically or manually by operators.

ATC requires three subsystems to function. Automatic Train Protection (ATP) is the most important of them. This system prevents two trains from arriving at the same place at the same time. In addition to controlling interlockings (crossovers or switches), the ATP system maintains a safe distance between trains and allows for a safe stopping distance through speed regulation.

Additionally, the ATP system prevents trains from exceeding the PSR/TSR of any section on the track. Another feature of the ATP prevents the train doors from opening until the train halts completely on the platform. ATP supports train operation in both manual and automatic mode. If a train exceeds the regulated speed, a full-service brake/emergency brake is applied until the train is brought down to the regulated speed.

Another feature is Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) which keeps trains running on time. This system facilitates the Operations Control Center staff to provide Movement Authority for trains servicing on the Mainline. It also takes into account the train’s scheduled departure and arrival times and, based on the defined Timetable, ATS increases or decreases train speed, as well as automatically increases or decreases the time for which it stops on the platform.

The signals on a Metro tracks differ from that of older subways as physical signals are present only at switches. They can display following aspects to the operator: stop, proceed, proceed with caution speed and proceed with divergence.

The ATC system is designed to maintain a safe distance between trains. It communicates with wayside instruments through radio antennas, axle counters, beacons and transmits regulated speed commands to trains.

Security at metro stations

The metro station will be equipped with CCTV cameras that will resemble security arrangements at the airport, said officials.

Metro work progress

Officials said, “ the metro viaduct will be 17.2 km long under the Priority Corridor. Civil and non-civil construction works are in full swing, and till now, 83 per cent of pile foundation has been laid. The civil work of the metro rail station is also in progress, out of which 94 per cent pile foundation, 100 per cent of the open foundation and 70 per cent work of pier pillars have also been completed. Till now, 33 per cent of pile work has also been completed in Gandhi Nagar Depot.”

