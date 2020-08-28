Indore: Visionary CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan steps on gas, lays foundation of biomethanation plant

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for the biomethanation gas plant project at the trenching ground in Devguradia area.
Many public representatives, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resource minister Tulsi Silawat, tourism minister Usha Thakur, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, MLA Ramesh Mendola, MLA Malini Gaur and other dignitaries were present including CM Chouhan.
CM Chouhan said,“Indore is the most unique city of India. It has its own existence. Indore performed a miracle as it became the cleanest city for a straight fourth time. This is mainly because Indoreans' love towards cleanliness. Indore is the city which turned a trenching ground area into a green patch. Money is required to degrade waste but Indore found the best alternative and will create a bio plant which will produce fuel to help city buses run. It's incredible”
“Indorians have made PM Modi’s dream of ‘best from the waste’ true. I will request the PM to inaugurate the bio-plant when it is ready. The plant will also be helpful in protecting nature”, said CM Chouhan.
Former Mayor, Malini Gaur said, “Earlier around residents of 100 colonies were troubled with the stink of trenching ground. Construction of a golf club will also be planned. Manure is made from wet garbage. Dry garbage is extracted by 700 scrap pickers who earn Rs 400 to Rs 500 daily. 20-25 buses run with the bio-methanation plant in Choithram area and now Asia's biggest biomethanisation gas plant will be developed at the trenching ground”.
First Phase of the bio-plant
In the first phase, the 200 tons capacity plant will be ready by April 2021. The target for completion of the second phase is December 2021. The corporation will not spend anything to set up or maintain the plant. The two companies, Environmental Infrastructure and Service Limited (IEISL) and a German company GmbH will construct the plant. The companies will give Rs 2 crore 52 lakh 50 thousand annually to the corporation as an annual premium for 20 years.
Half price cheaper than CNG market rate
Half of the 17500 kg CNG produced per day at the plant will be given by the CNG Company to the corporation at Rs 5 less than market rate. This gas will be used to run the city buses.
