Madhya Pradesh: IMD predicts flash floods in the eastern and western parts of the state

Flash floods at East Madhya Pradesh adjoining Vidharbha and eastern part of West Madhya Pradesh Met sub-divisions have been predicted in the next 24 hours.

TheCentral Water Commission Official Flood Forecast on Friday while citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) added that there is a moderate to high risk of flash floods over hilly areas of Uttarakhand subdivision as well.

