Indore: Virtual induction of IIM's PG courses

Prof Rai encouraged the participants to look for new opportunities during the pandemic. He said, "I believe that COVID-19 stands for creating opportunities for visioning, introspection and discovery. We, at IIM Indore, believe in our mission to be contextually relevant, provide world-class academic standards and development leaders and managers who are socially conscious and sensitive. The courses we offer go in line with this mission which helps us in visioning".

Sengupta shared three major learnings from his experiences. He said that one needs to be responsible for his or her actions to be successful. "No matter how protected you’ve been till now, this new journey will lead to consequences for which you... yourself will have to take the responsibility. So take action if you’re confident about facing the consequences", he said.

Speaking about winning and failing, Sengupta said, "We often waste more energy in trying to improve our weaknesses instead of focusing on our strengths. "Know yourself... what makes you happy and what drains your energy... and you’ll be successful", he added.