Indore: Vijaywargiya's Close Associate Receives Threat Call From Gangster Lawrence Vishnoi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader and Indore-based tiles businessman Amardeep Singh Olakh received a threatening voice call on January 19 under the name of gangster Lawrence Vishnoi.

The call originated from a number starting with +44, indicating a UK code; however, it's yet to be confirmed if the call was made from the UK or within India using an international number. The Crime Branch is investigating the matter.

Olakh reported the incident to the Crime Branch, stating that he was asked for money under the threat of violence, and a threat to his life was also conveyed.

According to the reports, on the night of January 19, at 1 AM, he received two missed calls on WhatsApp from a number associated with the accused. Subsequently, a six-second voice call followed, where the caller identified himself as Lawrence Vishnoi and advised Amardeep to answer the call. The caller mentioned that Amardeep is aware of their identity.

Vishnoi, previously involved in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala, is currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail. Olakh, associated with Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, faced intimidation demanding money and even received a threat to his life.

Amardeep Singh Olakh is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and currently holds the responsibility for the comprehensive expansion of the Ujjain Lok Sabha. He has previously worked for the Indore-1 constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, supporting Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Olakh is also the district vice-president of the Gwalior BJP.

Earlier, he received a threatening call in Gwalior, and he promptly reported it to the authorities. Notably, this is not the first instance, as Olakh had previously filed a report about a threatening call in Gwalior as well. After a second threatening call in Indore, Olakh met with Yogesh Mehta, the state coordinator of the BJP's Economic Cell, and Commissioner Makarand Deuskar. Following this meeting, Deuskar has issued orders for an investigation.